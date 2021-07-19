New Delhi: G R Infraprojects shares have showed a strong listing on the stock market. Shares of G R Infraprojects have been listed with a premium of 105 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 837. Earlier this month, GR Infraprojects IPO received positive responses from investors, according to PTI report.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates
- G R Infraprojects stock listed at Rs 1,700, reflecting a huge jump of 103.10 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It then zoomed 107.24 per cent to Rs 1,734.60 as trade progressed, as per PTI report.
- On NSE, G R Infraprojects shares debuted at Rs 1,715.85, a massive gain of 105 per cent, the PTI report says.
- The company’s market valuation was at Rs 16,234.08 crore on BSE.
- The initial public offer of GR Infraprojects was subscribed a whopping 102.58 times earlier this month.
- The IPO was in a price range of Rs 828-837 per share.
- The Udaipur-based firm is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.
- It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.