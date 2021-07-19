New Delhi: G R Infraprojects shares have showed a strong listing on the stock market. Shares of G R Infraprojects have been listed with a premium of 105 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 837. Earlier this month, GR Infraprojects IPO received positive responses from investors, according to PTI report.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates

G R Infraprojects stock listed at Rs 1,700, reflecting a huge jump of 103.10 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It then zoomed 107.24 per cent to Rs 1,734.60 as trade progressed, as per PTI report.

On NSE, G R Infraprojects shares debuted at Rs 1,715.85, a massive gain of 105 per cent, the PTI report says.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 16,234.08 crore on BSE.

The initial public offer of GR Infraprojects was subscribed a whopping 102.58 times earlier this month.

The IPO was in a price range of Rs 828-837 per share.

The Udaipur-based firm is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.

It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.