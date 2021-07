New Delhi: G R Infraprojects shares have showed a strong listing on the stock market. Shares of G R Infraprojects have been listed with a premium of 105 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 837. Earlier this month, GR Infraprojects IPO received positive responses from investors, according to PTI report.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates