New Delhi: Wanted to buy an iPhone for a long time? Or do you want to upgrade your phone? Your chance is here. E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched its Big Dussehra Sale that will be live from October 5 to October 8.

The 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13, that has an MRP of Rs 69,900 is currently priced at Rs 59,990 — and this price can go as low as Rs 50,080 as a "Special Price" offered by the e-commerce giant.

Apart from iPhones, Flipkart is offering discounts on a wide range of products that include other smartphones, home appliances, flight ticket booking, and several other gadgets. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank cards providing an instant 10 per cent off which is applicable in cases of EMI as well. In case you're looking over to upgrade your phone or buy any new appliances, this is perhaps one of the best times of the year for you to do it.