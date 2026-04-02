Home

Business

Good News for salaried people! No longer 5-year service necessary to receive gratuity, this benefit to be available within...

Good News for salaried people! No longer 5-year service necessary to receive gratuity, this benefit to be available within…

The new financial year began on April 1 and new labour codes also came into effect on this day marking a major change in the laws. You are no longer required to work for five years to be eligible for gratuity. You become eligible for it upon completing one year of service.

Good News for salaried people! No longer 5-year service necessary to receive gratuity, this benefit to be available within...

If you’re employed, you should know this. Starting tomorrow, April 1, 2026, there’s a major change in labor laws. New labor codes have replaced the old labor laws. This has significantly altered the rules for working people. Today, we’re discussing the changes regarding gratuity and full and final settlement payments.

Big change for salaried

A major change has occurred for salaried individuals since April 1. Under the Code on Wages, 2019, companies must now resume work as soon as an employee resigns. Employers must now pay the full and final (F&F) settlement within just two working days of an employee’s last working day. Previously, companies had 90 days to do so.

What all will have to be given in two days?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Now companies will have to make full and final settlement (F&F Settlement) within two days.

This means that if an employee resigns or leaves a company, a strict timeline has been set to clear his dues.

Till now, the management usually got 45 to 90 days to pay the pending salaries, leave encashment and other dues of the employees.

Now all this work will have to be completed within two working days after the last working day.

Under what circumstances will this rule apply?

Under Section 17(2) of the Wage Code, which came into effect on April 1st of this year, employers are required to settle all outstanding dues within two working days of the last working day. This rule applies in all circumstances, including whether an employee resigns, retires, or is laid off as part of a retrenchment. Failure to comply with this rule could be considered a legal violation. In such cases, the concerned employee can seek redressal through the labor department, including claiming interest on delayed payments.

Gratuity is now available only after a year of service

The new framework makes gratuity more accessible and time-bound. Previously, employees generally had to complete five years of continuous service to qualify for gratuity. The updated rules reduce this threshold in some cases, allowing employees to receive gratuity after one year of service.

In how many days is gratuity paid?

Not only has the length of service required to qualify for gratuity been revised, the timeframe for its payment has also been improved. Now, as soon as an employee becomes eligible for gratuity and leaves the company, the company must pay the gratuity within 30 days. This will speed up the payment of retirement benefits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.