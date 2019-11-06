New Delhi: With the strong inflow of foreign funds, Indian markets on Wednesday experienced a fresh high and earned positivity in select stocks. The shareholders, who gained the most in the evening session, were banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC, and IndusInd Bank.

Making the business going forward, Sensex has hit the record high of 40,606.91, while the Nifty surpassed the key 12,000-mark for the first time since June.

At 3 PM, the Sensex was up 232.91 points to 40,481.14 while the Nifty was up by 54.70 points at 11,971.90.

The development comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in the process of resolving the issues faced by the real estate sector.

The stock market in the morning session pulled back in line with Asian peers as investors awaited fresh developments on the outcome of US-China trade talks.

At 10:15 AM, the BSE S & P Sensex was down by 186 points at 40,062, while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 58 points to 11,859.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty realty gaining 2.4 points and pharma by 1.4 points. Nifty auto lost by 0.5 per cent and private bank by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Titan tumbled by 7.8 per cent to Rs 1,182.85 per share. Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank too were in the red.

Among the gainers were pharma majors like Cipla, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma besides Yes Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

