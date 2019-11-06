New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet has approved to establish a ‘special window’ to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector, according to news agency ANI.

A rough estimate of over 1600 housing projects are currently stalled, noted Sitharaman. Speaking on behalf of the Indian government, the finance minister noted that the government would sponsor funds up to Rs 10,000 crores. It must be noted that these funds will be set up as per Category-II Alternate Investment (AIFs) Fund registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stated news agency ANI.

This press conference announcement came after Sitharaman’s meeting with a high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto earlier in the day. Haavisto was slated to discuss issues of mutual interest with Sitharaman and then visit Tamil Nadu for the opening ceremony of a KONE manufacturing unit.