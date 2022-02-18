New Delhi: Amidst the Great Resignation, the attrition figures have touched the highest numbers in 20 years in India. Employees have been hopping and exiting from their previous jobs for the better ones. According to a report by Aon, the attrition rates have touched 21 per cent in 2021 from 12.8 per cent in 2020.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Nosedives 1,400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000. Metal, Bank Stocks Weak

According to a report by BusinessLine, the IT companies in India have hired over 3,50,000 people in the first three quarters of 2021. This, according to the report, contributes 14-15 per cent of the total employees in these companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has hired the maximum people, the report added. It is followed by Infosys, Cognizant, HCL, Capgemini and Wipro. The companies are now focussing on hiring more freshers.

According to Aon, the attrition numbers are expected to stay high due to a mismatch in demand and supply of human resources.

Salaries To Increase

According to Mint, Aon report also said that salary hikes this year will be on the tune of 9 per cent. This is the highest number in the last 5 years. Apart from this, Mint also said that this will be the highest among the BRIC nations.

BRIC contains Brazil, Russia, India and China. The salary hike rate of India is followed by Russia (6.1 per cent), China (6 per cent) and Brazil (5 per cent), the report added.

High Growth In Revenue

The report by Businessline also stated that IT companies are expected to see very high growth in revenue in FY22. The growth rates can be as high as 19-21 per cent or $240-280 billion.

The healthy growth is expected to be led by Top 15-20 IT companies. But Tier 2 companies are also seeing high growth rates due to better partnerships and better pricing. The growth of cloud platform services has also been significantly high, the report added.