Greater Noida traffic diversion till June 13: Traffic to remain affected on these routes due to Big Cricket League Season 2; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Greater Noida traffic diversion: The latest advisory has been released due to the ongoing BIG Cricket League Season 2.

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Greater Noida traffic diversion till June 13: Traffic to remain affected on these routes due to Big Cricket League Season 2; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

Traffic advisory: If you are currently living in Greater Noida or plan to drive through the city in the near future, then this information will be very useful to you. The Traffic Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar has released a traffic advisory regarding the traffic diversions and congestion in certain parts of Greater Noida till June 13, 2026.

The latest advisory has been released due to the ongoing BIG Cricket League Season 2, which is being conducted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Cricket Stadium in Greater Noida. Since there will be many spectators watching the games, there could be increased traffic and congestion in the areas around the stadium.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Which routes will remain affected as per the traffic advisory?

Motorists are encouraged to check the traffic advisory in advance of their travel to make sure they can reduce delays and inconveniences while driving to their destination.

As per the released traffic advisory, nearly 3,000 to 4,000 spectators are likely to attend the event being held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Cricket Stadium. Owing to the anticipated crowd, authorities have made special arrangements for vehicle parking and traffic management in and around the venue. The traffic advisory indicates that traffic control measures will apply to specific routes as necessary to ensure smooth vehicular movement for all drivers and minimize inconvenience to the general public amid the expected increase in traffic around the stadium.

यातायात एडवाइजरी यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं०–9971009001 pic.twitter.com/RvnEXl8aae — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 2, 2026

Entry / Parking Arrangements

VVIP Parking: Vehicles of VVIP dignitaries will enter through Gate No. 02 and park in the designated parking area in front of Gate No. 02.

VIP / Media Parking: Vehicles will be parked in the designated parking area in front of Stadium Gate No. 03, and entry will be through Gate No. 03.

General Parking (Two-Wheelers): Vehicles will be parked in the designated parking area in front of Stadium Gate No. 01, and entry will be through Gate No. 01.

General Parking (Four-Wheelers): Vehicles will be parked in the designated parking area in front of Stadium Gate No. 04, and entry will be through Gate No. 01.

Police Vehicle Parking: To be parked in the City Van Park parking lot.

Traffic Diversions

Vehicles going from Alpha Commercial Roundabout towards Alpha Commercial Park Roundabout / Awadh Greens Roundabout can proceed to their destination via Pari Chowk to P-3 Roundabout, Aicher Chowk, Honda CL Chowk, towards Kasna via Bhati Roundabout, and onto the 130 Feet Road.

Vehicles going from Alpha Commercial Park Roundabout / Awadh Greens Roundabout towards Jaypee Greens can proceed to their destination via the 130 Feet Road.

Traffic going from Delta-1 Roundabout towards ITBP Roundabout can proceed to their destination via the 130 Feet Road.

Vehicles going from P-3 towards Swarn Nagri Marg / ITBP Aicher Roundabout can proceed to their destination from P-3 to Aicher Chowk, Honda CL Chowk, towards Kasna via Bhati Roundabout, and onto the 130 Feet Road.

Note: During the above-mentioned traffic diversions, emergency vehicles (Medical / Fire Services) will be allowed to pass safely without hindrance.

The Traffic Police has urged commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays and inconvenience during the event period. Authorities have also advised residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance, especially while travelling near the stadium and surrounding areas. In case of any traffic-related issues or assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Police Helpline at 9971009001.