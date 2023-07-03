Home

Green Chilly At Rs 200 Per Kg, Ginger At Rs 300: Traders Demand Cold Storage Facility as Vegetable Prices Soar in Odisha

Tomato is being sold at Rs 140 to Rs 160 per kg in Tinimuhani market of Kenrapada. In a similar manner, ginger price is around Rs 300 a kg, and green chilly is selling at Rs 200 per kg, said a trader.

From Indore to Bengaluru, vegetable prices are going up and the consumers are worst affected.

Vegetable Price Hike Latest Update: It is not just tomatoes, but the prices of green chilly and ginger have also skyrocketed in the country. Consumers have been worst affected due to the soaring prices of the essential vegetables in Odisha in the last 15 days.

With vegetable prices soaring high, affected consumers are unable to decide what to buy and how much. Apart from Bhubaneswar, prices of these vegetables are also high in all parts of the state.

Brinjal at Rs 80 Per Kg in Odisha

Prices of vegetables that are skyrocketing include lady’s finger, bitter gourd, pointed gourd and cauliflower. As per the updates, brinjal is being sold above Rs 80 a kilogram in most markets in the state. Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Koraput and Balangir – the situation is the same in all these places.

Here’s What Consumers Say on Prie Rise

Reacting to the development in the market price, a consumer told Odisha Bytes that the prices of all the vegetables have skyrocketed and tomato is selling at Rs 140 to Rs 160 a kg. “We are forced to purchase 250 grams in place of 1 kg,” the consumer added.

In Balangir market, cauliflower is being sold at Rs 80 and no vegetable is available for less than Rs 60 a kg.

Expressing concern over the rising prices, a resident of Bhubaneswar said common people are worst affected as almost all vegetables are now out of their reach due to high prices.

Traders Forced to Sell at High Prices

Traders stated that they are forced to sell vegetables at high prices as they are paying more to procure them in the first place.

In the meantime, farmers alleged that the traders are procuring vegetables from them at a cheaper price and selling them at a higher price in markets.

