New Delhi: As India sets its eyes on meeting the clean energy targets, the Central government has released draft norms for green energy. The power ministry has circulated “Draft Electricity (promoting renewable energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021”, according to details shared by the Ministry of Power.Also Read - Fans Suggest Oppositions to Never Sledge Virat Kohli And Co After India Win at Lord's!
Green Energy Draft Rules 2021 – All You Need To Know
Also Read - Odisha Boy Makes Miniature Wooden Replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Finally Calls Arunita Kanjilal 'Family', Speaks on Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill
- The Ministry of Power has placed the draft rules on its website and sought comments within 30 days.
- These rules are proposed for purchase and consumption of green energy including the energy from Waste-to-Energy plants.
- The green energy draft rules have provided details such as Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO); Green energy open access; Nodal Agencies; Procedure for grant of green energy open access; banking; and cross subsidy surcharge.
- Green Energy Tariff – “The Tariff for the Green Energy shall be determined by the Appropriate Commission, which may comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges (if any) and service charges covering all prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy,” the draft rules state.
- Green Energy Open Access – “The Appropriate Commission shall put in place regulations in accordance with this Rule to provide Green Energy Open Access to consumers who are willing to consume the Green energy. All applications for open access of Green Energy shall be granted within a maximum of 15 days. Provided that only Consumers who have contracted demand/sanctioned load of hundred kW and above shall be eligible to take power through green energy open access. There shall be no limit of supply of power for the captive consumers taking power under green energy open access. Provided further that reasonable conditions such as the minimum number of time blocks for which the consumer shall not change the quantum of power consumed through open access may be imposed so as to avoid high variation in demand to be met by the distribution licensee,” the draft rules stated.