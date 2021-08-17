New Delhi: As India sets its eyes on meeting the clean energy targets, the Central government has released draft norms for green energy. The power ministry has circulated “Draft Electricity (promoting renewable energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021”, according to details shared by the Ministry of Power.Also Read - Fans Suggest Oppositions to Never Sledge Virat Kohli And Co After India Win at Lord's!

Green Energy Draft Rules 2021 – All You Need To Know