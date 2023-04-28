Future Is Green: Banks Talk With Government For Green Finance Framework

Home

Green Finance Framework Soon? Banks In Talks With Government, More Green Bonds Likely This Fiscal

The government of India is in discussions with several banks on a Green Finance Framework. The concessions in this framework would bring down capital cost for lending to the sector.

New Delhi: The government of India is in discussions with several banks on a Green Finance Framework. The concessions in this framework would bring down capital cost for lending to the sector.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a framework for acceptance of green deposits of regulated entities. In order to foster and developed a green finance ecosystem in the country, the RBI put in place the framework, which will come into effect from 1 June 2023, to foster and develop a green finance ecosystem in the country.

A finance ministry official confirmed to Economic Times that the government is engaged with lenders but said talks are at a preliminary stage.

“If these key ratios are lowered for green deposits and lending it will give a boost to green finance,” ET quoted a bank executive aware of the development.

(This article is being updated. Please come back in some time for more details.)

