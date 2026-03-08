Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company to be in focus as promoter buys 1 lakh shares, check details here

Basmati rice exporting company, GRM Overseas Ltd, has given important information in its latest exchange filing on Saturday, March 7. In its filing, the company stated that Atul Garg, one of its promoters, purchased 100,000 equity shares of the company on March 5, 2026, with a face value of ₹2 per share. The company has submitted the relevant information related to this purchase to the exchange in the prescribed format.

According to the filing, Atul Garg is the acquirer in the deal, along with Mamta Garg, Hukam Chand Garg (who are associated with the promoter/promoter group), and Nipun Jain (who is a director of the company) as Persons Acting in Concert (PAC).

The company’s stock on Friday closed at Rs 158.80, down 1.88% or Rs 3.05 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock fell 3.24% or Rs 5.28 to close at Rs 157.60.

Recently, the company had informed in a filing that it has acquired GRM ARABIA FZCO, a company registered under the regulations of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC), which has now become a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company further informed that the objective of this acquisition is to establish a distribution and marketing hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), thereby providing easier access to customers in the UAE and surrounding international markets.

The unit will engage in the trading, import-export and distribution of rice, cereals and related food products. As part of this acquisition, the company has acquired the entire share capital of GRM ARABIA FZCO through a cash payment for a total cost of 50,000 Dirhams (AED).

Releasing the consolidated results for Q3FY26, the company said that the total revenue for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 492.6 crore, which is 28.9% higher than Rs 382.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

EBITDA was ₹313 million, an increase of 34.1% year-on-year compared to ₹233 million in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.3%.

Meanwhile, the company’s net profit (PAT) was ₹19.3 crore, an increase of 42.8% compared to the previous year. Profit margin was 3.9% in Q3FY26, compared to 3.5% in Q3FY25.

