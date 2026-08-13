Share Market News: FMCG stock in focus post Q1 results, profit up 10 percent and sales zooms 30 percent; check details here

The company's operating profit margin (OPM) was 8.33 percent in the June 2026 quarter, compared to 7.33 percent a year ago. Similarly, PBDT increased by 18 percent to Rs 30.88 crore, compared to Rs 26.19 crore a year ago.

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New Delhi: GRM Overseas Ltd, one of India’s leading FMCG companies and the third-largest exporter of Basmati rice, in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, released its June quarter results and said it has performed well in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.

The company’s net profit increased by 10.21 percent to Rs 21.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 19.09 crore in June 2025. The company’s sales also increased by 30.52% to Rs 426.51 crore, compared to Rs 326.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) was 8.33% in the June 2026 quarter, compared to 7.33% a year ago. Similarly, PBDT increased by 18% to ₹30.88 crore, compared to ₹26.19 crore a year ago. Profit before tax (PBT) also increased by 18% to ₹29.90 crore, compared to ₹25.38 crore in June 2025.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 91.88, up 0.72% or Rs 0.66 on the BSE at 11:30 am and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 92.01, up 0.69% or Rs 0.63.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of the company, said that the company has started the fiscal year 2026-27 with a strong performance. Total revenue grew 27.7% year-on-year in Q1FY27. EBITDA increased 13.9% and PAT increased 12.1% during the same period, supported by increased business levels.

He stated that the company’s domestic business performed well during the quarter. The branded segment played a key role, growing 25% to ₹116 crore in revenue. Meanwhile, the unbranded segment saw more than a twofold increase in revenue.

The company is continuously investing in expanding the 10X franchise, focusing on expanding market reach, introducing new products, and strengthening the brand. According to Garg, these efforts are aimed at increasing customer reach and building a large and robust consumer staples business that can be scaled well over the long term.