Share Market News: GRM Overseas shares surge after strong Q3 results, PAT up over 42 percent in Q3 | Check details here

Shares of consumer staples company GRM Overseas Ltd. are trading in the green today after strong Q3 results. As of 10:44 am, the stock was trading at Rs 167.80, up 1.15% or Rs 1.90 on the BSE, while on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 167.30, up 0.14% or Rs 0.24. Releasing the consolidated results for Q3FY26, the company said that the total revenue for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 492.6 crore, which is 28.9% higher than Rs 382.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

EBITDA was ₹313 million, an increase of 34.1 percent year-on-year compared to ₹233 million in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the company’s net profit (PAT) was Rs 19.3 crore, an increase of 42.8 percent compared to the previous year. Profit margin was 3.9 percent in Q3FY26, compared to 3.5% in Q3FY25.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of the company, said that GRM Overseas recorded a strong 28.9% year-on-year growth in total revenue in the third quarter of FY2026. This growth was driven by strong demand in both domestic and international markets. The company maintained its strong foothold in international markets, achieving 21% year-on-year growth driven by stable demand for premium basmati rice, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Atul Garg further stated that the domestic branded business also performed well, surpassing ₹200 crore in sales for the first time in a single quarter. This segment recorded 26% year-over-year growth, reflecting the growing acceptance of the company’s branded products in key domestic markets.

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a three-day rally amid a weak trend in global stock markets.

After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 278.72 points to 83,538.97. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 94.15 points to 25,681.85.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi traded lower by over 3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory.

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.