New Delhi: The founder of the online delivery platform Grofers, Albinder Dhindsa, gave it back to netizens after they criticised him for promising to deliver in 10 minutes which, they said, could put the safety of the delivery partners at stake.

The company recently launched a 10-minute grocery delivery service in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. During the launch, the founder said in a statement, “Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don’t serve your area yet, we will be there very soon.”

This triggered criticism on social media, with users questioning the race for quick commerce among big players Grofers, Dunzo, and others. Some said they didn’t need their groceries delivered in 10-15 minutes as this could put unneeded pressure on delivery partners.

Responding to the criticism, Dhindsa put out a statement on Twitter, saying: “…instead of celebrating innovation coming from India, some of us stay cynical of people who are trying to break the status quo”.

Read the full statement here:

Hello India, I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes. Some people think…

… that we are pushing our riders to drive fast and break traffic rules to deliver groceries in 10 minutes.

… that we are an inhuman valuation-seeking corporation which puts lives at risk to deliver groceries in 10 minutes.

I want to clarify how we deliver groceries in 10 minutes

Our partner stores are located within 2 kms of our customers. We have 60+ stores in Delhi and 30+ in Gurgaon already.

Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of our orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove at 10kmph

Our instore planning and tech is now so good that we pack most orders under 2.5 minutes.

Our riders are not (dis)incentivised to deliver order fast. They do it at their own pace and rhythm

We have had 0 reported rider accidents in the last two months since we launched 10 minute grocery delivery.

Last but not least, not all companies are built on the back of exploitation of the riders. There are companies that are built by creating large swathe of employment, and generating tremendous amount of value for all stakeholders. We are and want to continue to be one of these companies.

Also, it breaks my heart that instead of celebrating innovation coming from India, some of us stay cynical of people who are trying to break the status quo. We need more people who dare, and less of those who pull down.

Check Twitter Reaction Below:

India- where ambulance will be stuck on a read light for 10 min. But you can have your oats in under 10 min. Please also check with your delivery boys. Carrying 10 bags on a 100kg scooty tied like it's some life saving supply is African village adds nothing to the ecosystem. — 2 Cheesy Pasta (@winy_cheese) August 27, 2021

Vegetables/Grocery are NOT URGENT ESSENTIALS. There is no need for 10-20 min Delivery and risking the life of Delivery person.#Amazon#Zomato#Grofers — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) August 29, 2021

(1) There's lot of outrage on #Zomato #Swiggy #Grofers and other food delivery outlets promising 10/15 minutes food delivery. My take on this:

1. I don't require food to be delivered in such a short span

2. Can govt impose a ban on such short deliveries? Answer is no — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) August 28, 2021

Earlier this month, the Competition Commission approved online food delivery platform Zomato’s proposed purchase of 9.3 per cent stake in online grocery shopping player Grofers India. Zomato, last month, said it has invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment. Zomato was incorporated in January 2010 while Grofers India was set up in May 2015.