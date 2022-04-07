Real Estate News | New Delhi: Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF (Delhi Land and Finance Ltd), overtook Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Family to become the wealthiest Indian real estate entrepreneur in 2021, according to GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2021. Singh gained the top spot for the first time. Lodha slipped to the second spot despite adding 20 per cent to his wealth. Chandru Raheja & Family of K Raheja stood at the third spot. The list of richest top 10 includes other names like Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty, Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Communities and Basant Bansal of M3M India.Also Read - Here's How Homebuyers of Bankrupt Supertech Can Now Submit Claims Online

Interestingly, M Arun Kumar of Casagrand, Chennai, became the biggest gainer, adding 191 per cent or Rs 1,470 crore to his wealth in 2021. He was ranked 38 on the list. Also Read - Women-led Businesses Are No. 1 Harbinger To Achieve Inclusion In Workforce: Hurun India MD Anas Junaid | Exclusive

‘India likely to overtake USA in next five years’

Speaking at the launch of the report, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said, “In the next 5 years, we expect India to beat US in terms of the number of real estate billionaires.” According to the report, India currently has 12 real estate billionaires, whereas the USA has 20. China has a maximum of 58 real estate billionaires. Also Read - Big Update For Homebuyers: Anarock To Facilitate Sale Of 5,400 Flats Of Amrapali For About Rs 2,200 Crore in Noida, Greater Noida

Hong Kong was given the title of ‘Global Capital of Real Estate Entrepreneurs’. It was followed by Shenzhen and New York. In India, however, Mumbai had the most real estate billionaires, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

‘Real estate makes a lot of sense to beat inflation’

According to Junaid, “For the year under review, the BSE Realty index gained 55 per cent compared to a 22 per cent gain of the benchmark index Sensex. The real estate stocks are primarily driven by a recovery in real estate demand on the back of low-interest rates and government incentives.”

Responding to india.com’s query on the future of real estate stocks if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raises interest rates, Junaid said, “It‘s a mix and match situation. If inflation is 6 per cent and interest rate is 7 per cent, what is the point of putting money in the bank…Currently it is a very high inflationary situation. So, from that perspective, real estate makes a lot of sense to beat the inflation.”

‘Smart Cities, RERA to have major impact on real estate’

Responding to another query by india.com on the government’s role in the affordable housing sector, Junaid added that the Smart Cities Initiative can prove to be very beneficial for the sector.

He said, “Initiatives like Smart Cities will have a lot of impact on people wanting in their base city. People migrate to urban centres to create prosperity and wealth, Smart Cities provide incentives and it can lead to a rise in demand for housing. If 100 smart cities materialise in next 5 years, that would be great. A lot of micro-markets would be developed.”

“The greatest thing the government did was RERA”, Bobby Joseph, Leader, LWT India & Subcon (GROHE & American Express) said. He continued, “This was a largely disorganised industry. RERA is the greatest initiative by the government to organise the real estate industry…Today as a consumer, I am protected.”

Other Key Highlights of the report