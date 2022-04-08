Tax Collection in India | New Delhi: India recorded the highest tax-to-GDP ratio since 1999. According to media reports, India’s tax collections soared to a record high of Rs 27.07 lakh crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 as mop-up from income and other direct taxes as well as indirect taxes jumped, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday. Gross tax collection of Rs 27.07 lakh crore from April 2021 to March 2022 compares with the budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore, he told reporters here.Also Read - Tax On Crypto: Government To Soon Finalise If Cryptos Are Goods Or Services To Bring Them Under GST

Direct taxes, which comprise income tax paid by individuals and corporate tax, came in at Rs 14.10 lakh crore — Rs 3.02 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate.

Indirect taxes like excise duty stood Rs 1.88 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate. Against the budget estimate of Rs 11.02 lakh crore, indirect tax mop-up was Rs 12.90 lakh crore, he said.

While direct taxes showed a 49 per cent growth, indirect tax collections were up 30 per cent last fiscal, he added. The tax-to-GDP ratio jumped to 11.7 per cent in FY22 from 10.3 per cent in FY21. This was the highest since 1999.

(With agency inputs)