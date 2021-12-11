New Delhi: According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in India, grew by 3.2 per cent in October 2021. IIP measures the growth of industrial production in the country. In September, initially, the figure stood at 3.3 per cent and it was later revised to 3.1 per cent, according to MoSPI’s website. Also, IIP grew by 4.5 per cent in October in the previous fiscal year. According to Business Standard, this is the lowest growth in the last eight months.Also Read - India's Industrial Production Declines by 10.4% in July as Covid-19 Lockdown Slows Down Manufacture

"For the month of October 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production with base 2011-12 stands at 133.7," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said. "The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2021 stand at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3 respectively."

In terms of Yoy percentage basis, the mining excavation output grew by 11.4 per cent from (-) 1 per cent in 2020-21, but, manufacturing production fell 2 per cent from 4.5 per cent and electricity generation decreased by 3.1 per cent from 11.2 per cent.

On the Y-O-Y basis, the manufacturing of primary goods grew by 9 per cent, manufacturing of capital goods fell by (-) 1.1 per cent and intermediate goods decreased by 2.1 per cent. In October 2020, these figures stood at (-) 3.1 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively.

According to Acuite Ratings & Research Chief Analytical Officer, “While the momentum of industrial revival is slower than expected, the output levels have started to exceed the pre pandemic levels.”