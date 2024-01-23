Home

Groww App Faces Technical Glitch: Users Unable to Login, Demand Compensation From Online Trading App

Groww App Faces Technical Glitch: After Groww app faced a technical glitch, users of the platform shared screenshots of the login error and said they were facing losses due to the glitch on the app.

New Delhi: Online trading app Groww faced technical glitch on Tuesday as users were unable to login. Taking to X, they demanded compensation from the online trading app. Users faced login issues on the app during intraday trade. It was reported at around 11:30 AM, Groww said the issue had been resolved, but several users expressed resentment even as they were unable to execute trade, resulting in losses.

What Groww Said on X

“Is this possible to fix today crash issue in next 1-2 year? I have lost my profit and capital as well due to your glitch,” one user said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, when the users complained about the glitch, Groww said: “We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we’ll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding.”

Groww Users Demand Compensation

Soon after Groww app faced a technical glitch, users of the platform shared screenshots of the login error and said they were facing losses due to the glitch on the app. Some of the users even demanded compensation to make up for their trading losses.

“This is the state of Groww app during peak trading timings. Who will be responsible for the loss suffered due to your worst app,” a user wrote on X.

“Dear @_groww, it’s unfortunate that app is crashed…suffered loss…Kindly pay me the compensation,” wrote another user.

“Pay for our losses. Let’s file a legal complaint and sue these idiots. It might be a well-planned move. Absolutely pathetic. It’s close to 1 hr now. These idiots shudnt (Shouldn’t) be left. They should pay for our loss. Will delete it and shift. Rate them on Play Store right now,” said another user.

Another user said, “Groww app is not working. Who are responsible for our open positions?”

Here’s How Users Expressing Concern

#groww app not working 😱 What happened all of a sudden? @_groww

Please create a new page that shows your systems are operational or not. And if not then why! Man! Even mails are failing to reach you!@BSEIndia @NSEIndia pic.twitter.com/EdGm8FDJak — Bijay (@VJ_ROVER46) January 23, 2024

Pay for our losses. Let's file a legal complaint and sue these idiots. It might be a well planned move. Absolutely pathetic. It's close to 1 hr now. These idiots shudnt be left. They should pay for our loss. Will delete it and shift. Rate them on play store right now.#groww pic.twitter.com/640EiKqOLR — Unknown Citizen (@CITIZEN26011950) January 23, 2024

In their posts, several users also tagged the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in their posts, demanding action against the online trading platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.