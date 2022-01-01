New Delhi: According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Finance, the Central and state governments collected Rs 1.29 lakh crore in Goods and Service Tax (GST), in December 2021. It is marginally below the Rs 1.31 lakh crore tax collected in November 2021. However, the numbers were 13 per cent above the tax collections of December 2020, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Finance. The tax collections are 26 per cent higher than the receipts of 2019.Also Read - Public Provident Fund: Govt Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 7.1% on Small Saving Schemes

The numbers, according to the Ministry of Finance, are high due to improved compliance and tax administration by the governments. It is despite the fact that there was a fall of 17 per cent in the e-way bills generated in November, when compared to October 2021.

The average monthly GST collections also improved in the third quarter, a report by Mint said. The average rose to Rs 1.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first quarter. The tax for the transactions done in a month is collected in the next month.

The ministry, according to the report, also said that it expects the positive trend to continue in the last quarter as well. According to the data, the share of Central GST was Rs 22,578 crore and of State, GST was Rs 28,658 crore in the total collections. However, the GST on inter-state transactions and imports was Rs 69,15 crore. Apart from this, Cess worth Rs 9,389 was also collected.

The inter-state tax is distributed between the central and the state governments in a fixed ratio, on a regular basis.