Home

Business

GST Collections at Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore in October, Second Highest-ever

GST Collections at Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore in October, Second Highest-ever

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

In August, the government collected GST of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and in July, the GST collected was Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

GST News: GST collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The collections are 13 percent higher than the Rs 1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022. “GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 percent Y-o-Y,” the ministry said in a statement.

Trending Now

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

You may like to read

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.