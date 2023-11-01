By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GST Collections at Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore in October, Second Highest-ever
The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
GST News: GST collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The collections are 13 percent higher than the Rs 1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022. “GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 percent Y-o-Y,” the ministry said in a statement.
Trending Now
The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.
You may like to read
Chart: Trends in GST Collection
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.