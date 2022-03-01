New Delhi: Amidst the weak global cues, there is positive news for the Indian economy. According to reports, India’s GST collection rose 18 per cent in February 2022 on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,33,026 crore. According to Finance Ministry, the collections in February are lesser than the collections in January because of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Delhi Zoo Welcomes Back Tourists After 2 Months, 4,000 Tickets Sold Overnight

According to the spokesperson, "The gross GST revenue collected in February 2022 is Rs 1,33,026 crore of which Central GST is Rs 24,435 crore, State GST is Rs 30,779 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 67,471 crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods)."

In January 2022, the collection had stood at Rs 138,394 crore. Notably, this is the fifth time that the GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark.

“The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in February 2020,” the Ministry of Finance further said.

It also added, “During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.”

Normally, the GST collections of February are lower owing to the fact that it has lesser days than other months. The restrictions on the movement of people and resources were restricted in February due to localised lockdowns by the states. The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic peaked o January 20, 2022, according to Economic Times.

(With agency inputs)