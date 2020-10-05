New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will disburse the compensation for tax collected this year in the next few hours, she said following the 42nd GST Council meeting on Monday. Also Read - Breast Cancer Awareness Month: COVID-19 Pushed Breast Health to Low Priority, Reveals Latest Survey

The move was announced after the marathon meeting today failed to reach a consensus on the mode of repayment of the total compensation amounting to Rs 97,000 crore. It aims to end the deadlock between cash-strapped states and Centre over GST that has been going on for months.

Sitharaman said that the compensation cess amounts to nearly Rs 20,000 for the whole year and it will be disbursed to all states tonight. The panel has also decided to extend compensation cess beyond June 2022.

The GST compensation, due to any state economy that progresses slower than 14 per cent, was necessitated this year due to the losses faced during COVID-19 lockdown. However, the Centre has thus far been unable to compensate.

The Finance Minister noted that 21 states had opted for one of the two options the Centre had previously suggested for borrowing to meet the shortfall in GST collections. However, other states remained undecided on the given options, forcing the Council to undergo more deliberations.

The panel besides easing compliance burden of small taxpayers also exempted satellite launch services by ISRO and Antrix, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

The next panel meeting will be held on October 12.