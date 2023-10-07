BREAKING: GST Council Approves To Exempt ENA Used To Manufacture Alcoholic Liquors From GST

New Delhi: The GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday approved to exempt the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) (both grain-based and molasses-based ENA) from GST when supplied for the manufacture of alcoholic liquors.

The council also agreed that the states will exempt ENA (both grain-based and molasses-based) from VAT when supplied for industrial purposes, according to sources at CNBC-TV18.

In the previous meeting on August 2, the council had approved amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws to provide clarity on the taxation of casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

More details awaited…