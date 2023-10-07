By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: GST Council Approves To Exempt ENA Used To Manufacture Alcoholic Liquors From GST
New Delhi: The GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday approved to exempt the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) (both grain-based and molasses-based ENA) from GST when supplied for the manufacture of alcoholic liquors.
The council also agreed that the states will exempt ENA (both grain-based and molasses-based) from VAT when supplied for industrial purposes, according to sources at CNBC-TV18.
In the previous meeting on August 2, the council had approved amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws to provide clarity on the taxation of casinos, horse racing and online gaming.
More details awaited…
