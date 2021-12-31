New Delhi: GST Council has unanimously decided to defer hike in GST on textiles from 5 percent to 12 percent. The matter will be discussed again in the next Council meet in February 2022 for future roadmap. The GST rate hike on textiles from 5 percent to 12 percent was to come into effect from January 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press briefing at 3 pm today regarding the matters discussed at the meeting, as per the finance ministry.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year

Earlier in the year, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on the recommendations of the GST Council, announced that the GST rate on garments, textiles, and footwear would be raised from five per cent to 12 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022. Also Read - Omicron Variant Resistant To Antibodies, Two Vaccine Doses: Study

On December 30, several states flagged higher tax rate on textile products from January 1 and demanded that the rate hike be put on hold. In the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, states like Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu said that they are not in favour of a hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on textiles to 12 per cent. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Massive Shift in Travel Trends For Indian Travellers in 2021 to Continue in 2022 as Well

Delhi government supported the protest of traders against increase in goods and services tax on textile, and said it would raise the issue in GST council meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on December 30.

“The protest by textile traders against hike in GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent is justified. The AAP and Delhi government under leadership of Arvind Kejriwal have been in favour of keeping the tax rates low. I will demand keeping tax on textile low in the GST Council meeting tomorrow,” tweeted Sisodia who is also minister in-charge of Delhi government’s finance department.

कपड़ा व्यापारी GST की दरें 5% से 12% किए जाने का विरोध कर रहे है. उनकी यह माँग जायज़ है. @ArvindKejriwal के नेतृत्व में आम आदमी पार्टी और दिल्ली सरकार हमेशा Tax rates कम रखने के पक्ष में रही है. कल होने वाली GST council की मीटिंग में मैं कपड़ों पर टैक्स कम रखने की माँग रखूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 30, 2021

Industry bodies had also opposed to the rise in tax from five per cent, citing higher compliance cost especially for the unorganised sector and micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) besides making the poor man’s clothing expensive.

The 46th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising state FMs, was held today with a single agenda to consider Gujarat’s demand of putting the rate hike “decision on hold”, as also representations received from trade in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies)