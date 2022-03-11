New Delhi: As the GST Council is looking forward to raising the revenues and doing away with states’ dependence on the Centre for compensation, the tax body in its next meeting is likely to raise the lowest tax slab to 8 per cent from the current 5 per cent, PTI news agency reported, citing sources.Also Read - GST: GST Council May Soon Raise Lowest Tax Slab From 5 Per Cent To 8 Per Cent

The report claimed that a panel of state finance ministers is likely to submit its report by this month's end to the GST Council suggesting various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab.

At present, the GST is a four-tier structure which attracts a tax rate of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent and the essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest tax slab, while luxury items attract the highest slab.

As per the report, the group of ministers might also propose to raise the 5 per cent slab to 8 per cent, which may yield an additional Rs 1.50 lakh crore annual revenues. According to the calculations, just 1 per cent increase in the lowest slab, which mainly includes packaged food items, results in a revenue gain of Rs 50,000 crore annually.

Moreover, the group of ministers could also propose the panel to reduce the number of items that are exempted from GST. At present, the unpackaged and unbranded food and dairy items are exempted from GST.

Sources closely following the development told news agency PTI that the GST Council is expected to meet later this month or early next month and discuss the report of the GoM and take a view on the revenue position of the states.