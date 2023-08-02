Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • GST Council Meet: Govt Announces 28 Percent Tax on Online Gaming Effective From October 1

GST Council Meet: Govt Announces 28 Percent Tax on Online Gaming Effective From October 1

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

Published: August 2, 2023 7:55 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Nod to Overseas Listing of Indian Companies
Nirmala Sitharaman asked financial market regulators to focus on the quality, proportionality and the effectiveness of their decisions so that companies find further ease in doing their business. (File Image: ANI)

New Delhi: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.