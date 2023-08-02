Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
GST Council Meet: Govt Announces 28 Percent Tax on Online Gaming Effective From October 1
28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.
New Delhi: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.
