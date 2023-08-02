Home

GST Council Meet: Govt Announces 28 Percent Tax on Online Gaming Effective From October 1

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman asked financial market regulators to focus on the quality, proportionality and the effectiveness of their decisions so that companies find further ease in doing their business. (File Image: ANI)

New Delhi: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from October 1, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

