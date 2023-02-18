Home

Business

GST Council Meet Today: Focus On Mechanisms To Curb Tax Evasion In Pan Masala, Gutkha Business

GST Council Meet Today: Focus On Mechanisms To Curb Tax Evasion In Pan Masala, Gutkha Business

Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business.

49th GST Council Meet Today

GST Council Meet: The 49th meeting of the GST Council will be held in New Delhi today, February 18. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business. The GST Council is required to meet at least once every three months. But the 48th meeting held in December was more than five-and-a-half months after the 47th, which took place in June 2022 in Chandigarh.

GST On Tobacco and Pan Masala

GST on tobacco and pan masala are at 28%, including compensation cess. Tobacco and pan masala attract a cess of 290% and 135%, respectively. As per the officials, tax evasion in this industry is common and steep. In order to curb tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industries, the GST council had appointed a ministerial panel which had come up with the idea of imposing capacity-based taxation with a requirement of greater disclosure. Policy-level changes are expected to be announced in the GST council meeting.

You may like to read

Establishment of the tribunal

GST is still a new regime for all. The laws are vague and are subject to different interpretations. This leads to numerous disputes before the court. As and when the stakeholder clarifies any interpretation of the law, the defaulters are sent show cause notices. This has increased the number of cases before the courts. In order to introduce a robust judicial mechanism, the council is expected to discuss the establishment of a tribunal for the indirect tax regime.

Online Gaming

It is unlikely that the report of the panel headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on online gaming will be discussed. Before the report can be discussed by the Council, it must be circulated to states and submitted to the Union finance minister.

A GST of 28 per cent had been agreed upon by the GoM in its last meeting in November. It was, however, decided by the GoM to refer all suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision since there was no consensus as to whether the tax should be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount, received from participants.

Online gaming currently attracts 18 per cent GST. Fees charged by online gaming portals are subject to tax, which is based on gross gaming revenue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.