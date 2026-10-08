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GST Council meeting LIVE: All eyes will be on decisions related to ITC, refunds and arrests

The 57th GST Council meeting will be held on Thursday, October 8, in New Delhi, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the meeting.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 8, 2026 1:38 PM IST
GST Council meeting LIVE: All eyes will be on decisions related to ITC, refunds and arrests
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The 57th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to take place today. Earlier, the meeting had been postponed due to the BRICS Summit. The important meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by the finance ministers of the states, is expected to consider major changes to the GST compliance framework. One of the key proposals is to limit or eliminate the arrest powers of GST officials. According to media reports, the proposal does not seek to completely remove the provision for arrest under the GST law. Instead, a rule may be introduced stating that an accused person can be arrested only after the offence has been established and a court has issued an order in the matter.

The meeting will be taking place at the Summit Room of Bharat Mandapam. The Council is expected to discuss a range of issues relating to GST rates, compliance and other matters concerning taxpayers and businesses. Tax experts have highlighted the need for reforms that could simplify compliance, reduce disputes and provide greater certainty to businesses.

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GST Council meeting LIVE

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  • Oct 8, 2026 1:38 PM IST

    Dilip B. Desai, Chairman, DHC | Desai Haribhakti

    “The primary focus will likely be on simplifying and stabilizing GST compliance. We anticipate critical reforms surrounding e-invoicing, Input Tax Credit (ITC) rules, and the mitigation of return mismatches. Streamlining both the registration and refund processes, alongside refining how ITC and tax liabilities are reported, will significantly ease the compliance burden on businesses. Ultimately, the broader objective is to resolve lingering implementation bottlenecks from previous rate rationalizations and drive overall operational efficiency.

    Businesses should anticipate procedural and compliance-driven relief rather than sweeping rate overhauls. The Council’s emphasis will remain on reducing friction, specifically by improving ITC mechanisms, accelerating refunds, and curbing unnecessary notices. Measures to fast-track registrations and minimize data mismatches will yield immediate, meaningful improvements in working capital and lower administrative costs. However, the true measure of success will dictate the speed at which these conceptual reforms translate into clear, actionable operational rules on the ground.

    Businesses require uniform guidance on ITC eligibility, documentation, and procedural norms to resolve recurring interpretational disputes faster. As the GST framework matures, the overarching priority must be leveraging technology to genuinely simplify compliance, rather than simply adding new layers of data reconciliation. Fostering greater predictability will directly reduce compliance costs, minimize unnecessary litigation, and ultimately boost voluntary compliance.”

  • Oct 8, 2026 1:36 PM IST

    GST 2.0 Unveiled: Decriminalisation, E-Commerce Relief, and Predictability Take Centre Stage

    The 57th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 8, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, marks a defining shift from rate-tinkering to structural maturity. Dubbed the launchpad for “GST 2.0,” the council prioritised system trust, decriminalisation, and operational ease over revenue extraction.

    For Indian businesses, the biggest victory lies in the sweeping overhaul of enforcement laws. Restricting direct arrest powers under Section 69 and elevating the criminal prosecution threshold from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore signals a decisive shift toward corporate safety. By decriminalising nine minor tax offences and stopping tax officers from issuing show-cause notices for discrepancies under ₹10,000, the government is effectively filtering out procedural noise, says Prabhat Ranjan, Senior Director at Nexdigm

  • Oct 8, 2026 1:23 PM IST

    GST Council meeting LIVE: Tax experts have highlighted the need for reforms that could simplify compliance, reduce disputes and provide greater certainty to businesses.

  • Oct 8, 2026 1:22 PM IST

    CA Mandar Telang, Vice President, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society (BCAS)

    “It is timely for the Government to move beyond incremental procedural relaxations and address certain structural issues in GST administration. Input tax credit should not be denied merely because of bona fide clerical, arithmetical or procedural errors in return filing by the supplier or recipient, particularly where the underlying supply is genuine, tax has been duly accounted for, and there is no loss of revenue. A practical rectification mechanism, with suitable safeguards against misuse, would protect honest taxpayers without compromising revenue interests.

    The Government may also consider a true centralised registration framework for businesses operating across multiple States, rather than limiting relief to a centralised window for obtaining separate State-wise registrations. Along with this, a facility for transfer or cross-utilisation of unutilised ITC between registrations of the same legal entity should be examined – not only in cases of merger, demerger or slump sale, but also in the ordinary course of business where credit accumulates in one State while tax liability arises in another.

    Other provisions warranting reconsideration include mandatory reversal of ITC solely because payment to a supplier is not made within 180 days, notwithstanding genuine commercial disputes or deferred-payment arrangements, and the absence of a simple, allowing payment of taxes on receipt basis for MSME, time-bound procedure for restoration of cancelled registrations. Such reforms would reduce avoidable litigation, ease working-capital pressures and make GST more aligned with its foundational objective of seamless flow of credit.”

  • Oct 8, 2026 12:23 PM IST

    GST Council meeting LIVE: The Council is expected to discuss a range of issues relating to GST rates, compliance and other matters concerning taxpayers and businesses.

  • Oct 8, 2026 12:19 PM IST

    GST Council meeting LIVE: The 57th GST Council meeting will be held on Thursday, October 8, in New Delhi, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the meeting.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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