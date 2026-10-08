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GST Council meeting LIVE: All eyes will be on decisions related to ITC, refunds and arrests

The 57th GST Council meeting will be held on Thursday, October 8, in New Delhi, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the meeting.

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The 57th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to take place today. Earlier, the meeting had been postponed due to the BRICS Summit. The important meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by the finance ministers of the states, is expected to consider major changes to the GST compliance framework. One of the key proposals is to limit or eliminate the arrest powers of GST officials. According to media reports, the proposal does not seek to completely remove the provision for arrest under the GST law. Instead, a rule may be introduced stating that an accused person can be arrested only after the offence has been established and a court has issued an order in the matter.

The meeting will be taking place at the Summit Room of Bharat Mandapam. The Council is expected to discuss a range of issues relating to GST rates, compliance and other matters concerning taxpayers and businesses. Tax experts have highlighted the need for reforms that could simplify compliance, reduce disputes and provide greater certainty to businesses.

GST Council meeting LIVE