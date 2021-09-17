Lucknow: The crucial meeting of the GST Council to take decision on a slew of matters began on Friday. As the meet is still underway, a report by News 18 claimed that the GST Council has rejected the proposal to bring essential fuels such as petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the tax regime.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned NYC Airport into Her Runway in Rs 3 Lakh Dior Leopard Print Hoodie

Giving further details on the rejection of the proposal of bringing petrol under GST, Saket Patawari, Executive Director–Indirect Tax, Nexdigm, told News 18 that the decision does not come as a surprise as the states have unanimously voted to keep petroleum products outside the scope of GST considering the huge implications it could have on States' revenue.

Saket Patawari, however, added that it would have been worthwhile if the Council members had at least agreed to the constitution of the Panel to lay a roadmap for ultimately including these products under GST.

Earlier, it was reported that the GST Council might consider taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products.

GST is being thought to be a solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax (state VAT being levied not just on the cost of production but also on the excise duty charged by the Centre on such output).

In June, the Kerala High Court, based on a writ petition, had asked the GST Council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the goods and services tax (GST) ambit.

When a national GST subsumed central taxes such as excise duty and state levies like VAT on July 1, 2017, five petroleum goods petrol, diesel, ATF, natural gas and crude oil were kept out of its purview for the time being.

This is because both central and state government finances relied heavily on taxes on these products. Since GST is a consumption-based tax, bringing petro products under the regime would have mean states where these products are sold get the revenue and not ones that currently derive the most benefit out of them because of they being the production centre.

However, the tax experts say that bringing petro products under GST will be a tough call for both the Centre and states as both will stand to lose. The BJP-ruled states like Gujarat will be a loser even if a product like natural gas is brought under GST as it gets a lot of revenue from taxing the local production and import of the fuel (LNG).

The Centre will also lose as the majority of the Rs 32.80 per litre excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 on diesel is made up of cesses, which it does not share with the states. Under GST, all revenues will be split 50:50 between the Centre and the states.

Notably, the 45th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, is the first physical meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such meeting took place 20 months ago on December 18, 2019.