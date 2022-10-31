New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, or the 101st Constitution Amendment Act was enacted received President’s assent on September 8, 2016. After more than six years, the government is all set to bring amendments to certain provisions of the act. A month ago, the PTI had reported that The government is working on decriminalisation of certain offences under GST by raising the threshold limit for launching prosecution and also lowering charges for compounding of offence.Also Read - Gambling Alert! Govt May Levy Up To 28% GST; UP, Bengal Back Move

WHAT CHANGES CAN YOU EXPECT?

As per a Businessline report that quoted sources:

The threshold limit for launching criminal proceedings under the GST will be raised to Rs 20 crore and property of offenders below the threshold will not be attached.

At present, GST evasion of Rs 5 crore or more attracts a jail term of 5 years and that between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore will attract 3 years of imprisonment and one year in case of GST evasion amounting to Rs 1-2 crore. The jail term could be 5 years in case of repeat offence. Such drastic provisions are expected to be discarded by abolishing the jail term below the threshold limit.

The government is likely to make GST offences upto Rs 20 crore compoundable.

The factors that would attract the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, that are not required in the GST Act, are likely to be verified and removed. According to the report, the government would be mainly dealing with sections 38, 83, 132, 133 and amend them accordingly after GST Council gives go ahead.

These suggestions amongst others are expected to be put up before the GST Council during the second week of November.