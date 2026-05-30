SpiceJet issued tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore by GST Department amid risk of GST registration cancellation

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has issued a tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore against the low-cost carrier SpiceJet on charges of failing to file GST returns for several months.

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New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has issued a tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore against the low-cost carrier SpiceJet on charges of failing to file GST returns for several months. Concurrently, the airline is also facing proceedings regarding the potential cancellation of its GST registration.

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Demand Raised Following Provisional Assessment Process

According to officials, the Department has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet, proposing to cancel the company’s GST registration on the grounds of repeated delays and alleged violations of regulations regarding the filing of statutory returns.

This tax demand was raised following a provisional assessment process conducted under Section 62 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act and the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017. It is alleged that the airline failed to file its returns within the stipulated deadlines.

SpiceJet Has Consistently Committed Irregularities: GST Officials

GST officials stated that SpiceJet has consistently committed irregularities in filing returns, and on numerous occasions, returns were submitted past their respective due dates. Based on the assessment, the Department has raised demands amounting to Rs 44.44 crore for the month of November, Rs 43.79 crore for December, Rs 12.19 crore for January, Rs 12.10 crore for February, and Rs 12.12 crore for March.

Show-cause Notice Issued On May 25

Officials informed that the show-cause notice regarding the cancellation of the airline’s GST registration was issued on May 25, 2026; however, the company has not yet fulfilled the pending compliance requirements.

An official remarked, “If SpiceJet does not promptly file its pending returns and ensure compliance with its statutory obligations under GST laws, further action will be initiated in accordance with the regulations.” SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 621 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, whereas the company’s loss stood at Rs 458 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Ccompany’s Operating Revenue Also Declined

According to information submitted to the stock exchange, the company’s operating revenue also declined to Rs 792 crore from Rs 915 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year—a drop of approximately 13 per cent.

On Friday, the final trading day of the week, SpiceJet shares closed at Rs 12.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), recording a decline of 0.47 per cent.

(With IANS inputs)