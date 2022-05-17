GST Filing Deadline Latest Update: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday in a notification said it is considering a proposal to extend the deadline for GST (Goods and Services Tax) filing for the month of April due to technical glitch faced by Goods and Services Tax Network.Also Read - CBIC Extends Date for Filing GSTR 3B Due to Technical Glitch

The Central government, as per the updates from the CBIC, has directed Infosys to take care of the matter at the earliest. In the meantime, Infosys has been given the responsibility to handle tax portals of the Centre, including the GST portal and the income tax portal.

In a statement, the CBIC said a technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. "A technical glitch has been reported by @Infosys_GSTN in generation of April 22 GSTR-2B & auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B &correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest," it said in a tweet.

“Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration. Inconvenience caused to the taxpayers is regretted,” the CBIC said in another tweet.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the GSTR-2B statement is generally made available to businesses on the 12th day of succeeding month, based on which they can claim ITC while paying taxes and filing GSTR-3B. On the other hand, the GSTR-3B is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of tax payers.

The development comes after the GSTN had issued an advisory two days ago over incomplete GSTR-2B.

“It has been noticed that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022. However, such records are visible in GSTR-2A of such recipients. The technical team is working to resolve this issue for the impacted taxpayers and generate fresh GSTR-2B at the earliest,” it had said in the advisory.

In 2015, the Centre had awarded Infosys a Rs 1,380 crore contract to build and maintain the GST system. However, GST portal glitches have many times been reported by taxpayers across the country.