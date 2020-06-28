New Delhi: GST taxpayers filing ‘NIL’ returns will be able to file final monthly/quarterly sales statement GSTR-1 through SMS from July 1st week. Also Read - Twitter Tells Karnataka's Authority for Advance Rulings to Take Its 'Hands Off Porotta' After 18 Percent GST Ruling on Flatbread

In a statement, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the move would improve ease of GST compliance for over 12 lakh registered taxpayers. Also Read - Govt Rolls Out Facility of Filing of NIL GST Return Through SMS

At present, these taxpayers have to log into their account on the common portal and then file their statement of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 every month or each quarter. Also Read - Centre Releases Rs 36,400 Crore as GST Compensation to States For Covid-19 Expenditure

Taxpayers willing to file GSTR-1 have to send SMS to 14409 to initiate the SMS facility.

“The status confirmation of the filed statement or return application can be tracked by them on the GST Portal by logging in to their GSTIN account and navigating to Services>Returns>Track Return Status,” the CBIC said.

The CBIC had earlier this month allowed the filing of ‘NIL’ GSTR-3B (summary sales return) through SMS. With this, businesses with nil or no entry in all the tables in form, GSTR-3B can file the return through SMS using the registered mobile number and the said return will be verified by one-time password (OTP) facility.