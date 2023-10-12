By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gangajal Exempted from GST, Clarifies Central Board of Indirect Taxes And Customs
New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs clarified that 'Gangajal' is exempted from GST
New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBDT) clarified that ‘Gangajal’ is exempted from GST
Trending Now
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs clarifies that 'Gangajal' is exempted from GST pic.twitter.com/CYtFILuRyX
— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.