Gangajal Exempted from GST, Clarifies Central Board of Indirect Taxes And Customs

In August, the government collected GST of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and in July, the GST collected was Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBDT) clarified that ‘Gangajal’ is exempted from GST

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs clarifies that 'Gangajal' is exempted from GST pic.twitter.com/CYtFILuRyX — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

