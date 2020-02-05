New Delhi: In a bid to encourage customers to ask for bills while making a purchase, the government is planning to introduce a lottery system, offering between Rs 10 lakh-one crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Speaking to media at an ASSOCHAM event, John Joseph, member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said that every bill under the GST regime will help customers win a lottery which would be an incentive for them to pay the tax.

“Every bill under the GST will be a price-winning lottery ticket. The bill would go for a lucky draw at a price so high that by not saving 28%, a customer will stand a chance of winning between and including Rs 10 lakh-Rs one crore,” Joseph said.

Under the GST, which came into effect on July 1, 2017, goods and services are classified in four different categories and taxed at 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% respectively.

The lottery plan would see the purchase bill being uploaded on a portal. The next step will be a draw, the winners of which will be informed accordingly.

The proposed scheme will be vetted by the GST council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers. The council would also decide the minimum threshold for bills to be included in the lottery.

The money for the scheme, as per the plan, from the customer welfare fund, where anti-profiteering proceeds are transferred.