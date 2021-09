Lucknow: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presiding over the 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in Lucknow on Friday. During the crucial meet in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the GST Council is scheduled to discuss an array of important issues that may include a proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Punjab CM Puts State on High Alert After 4 Pak-Backed Terrorists Arrested