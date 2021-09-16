Lucknow: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presiding over the 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in Lucknow on Friday. During the crucial meet in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the GST Council is scheduled to discuss an array of important issues that may include a proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Punjab CM Puts State on High Alert After 4 Pak-Backed Terrorists Arrested

“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting at 11 AM in Lucknow tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MOS Shri @mppchaudhary besides Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States,” Ministry of Finance tweeted today.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman will address a press conference in New Delhi at 5 P.M today.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and ministers from different states nominated to the council will also attend the meeting being held physically after a gap of 16 months.

The GST council last met physically in New Delhi on March 14, 2020, IANS report says.

“We understand a number of issues are going to be on GST Council’s agenda. Various issues that participating states may like to raise are likely to find a place on the GST Council’s agenda. This issue (petrol and diesel) may also come up. The Kerala high court in June 2021 directed the GST Council to take a call on the issue,” IANS reported quoting official sources.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, however, refused to comment on the issue.

“We are the host state. We are making arrangements for A comfortable stay of our guests. We are not aware of the GST Council’s agenda. We have got confirmation about participation from 24 states so far. Besides Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, those reaching Lucknow to participate in the GST Council meeting include deputy chief ministers and finance ministers of several states,” Khanna was quoted as saying by IANS.