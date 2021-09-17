Lucknow: Soon after concluding the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed a press conference and announced the reduction of GST rates on Retro Fitment Kits for vehicles, used by persons with special disabilities, to 5%.Also Read - GST Council Extends Concessional Rates on Covid Medicines Till Dec 31; Keeps Petrol, Diesel Out of Tax Ambit

During the press conference, the finance minister also announced that the GST rate on fortified rice kernels for schemes like integrated child development schemes have been recommended to be reduced from 18% to 5%.

"We have seen in the last one year and probably earlier that some life-saving drugs, which are not connected with Corona and are very expensive. Exemptions have been given for such drugs," she said.

GST rates on Retro Fitment Kits for vehicles, used by persons with special disabilities, have also been reduced to 5%: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council meeting, in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/wmLgAQ3a3D — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

“I am giving the names of two because those two are very expensive drugs – Zolgensma and Viltepso. These two are very important drugs which cost something like Rs 16 crores. So the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these 2,” she further added.

She said that the drugs that are suggested by the Ministry of Health for treating muscular atrophy, on the recommendation of Health Ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, are also exempted for IGST on import for personal use.

The Council, comprising central and state finance ministers, also deliberated on the proposal of extending the existing concessional tax rate structure on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin, till December 31, 2021, from the present September 30.

Tax rate on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab was cut to ‘Nil’, while Remdesivir and Heparin was reduced to 5 per cent in June 2021.