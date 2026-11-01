GST, pensions, PNB credit cards and more: 7 financial and regulatory changes effective November 1

Government pensioners under the age of 80 can submit their annual life certificates from November 1 to November 30

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7 Major Changes from November 1 (AI)

New Delhi: The GST Council announced several changes to rules governing business registration and the issuance of notices to taxpayers in early October. These changes are set to come into effect today. In addition, several financial and non-financial changes that could affect the lives of ordinary people will also come into force from November 1.

Here is a look at the key changes taking effect from November 1:

GST Registration at Co-working Space Addresses

Businesses will be able to obtain GST registration using the address of a co-working space.

Applicants will have to upload a copy of their co-working space membership document

The address must be mentioned clearly.

Additionally, if registration is obtained through Aadhaar-based authentication, officials will not visit the premises for physical verification.

Physical verification will be conducted only if there is suspicion of fraud or other serious irregularities.

Applicants will also have to attach supporting documents, such as electricity bills and property tax receipts, to establish the address.

Other changes relating to the payment of fees for filing appeals, providing clear reasons in notices and simplifying the refund process will also come into effect from today.

Caller’s Name to Appear on Phone Screens

From today, all telecom operators will be required to implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service.

The name of the person making a call will appear on the recipient’s phone screen

The move is expected to help consumers identify callers and avoid unwanted calls.

Initially, the facility will be available only on phones with 4G and 5G connections.

It may subsequently be extended to 2G and 3G users.

The name displayed on the mobile screen will be the one under which the caller has registered their connection.

Pensioners Required to Submit Life Certificates

Government pensioners below the age of 80 can submit their annual life certificates between November 1 and November 30.

Pensioners aged 80 and above have already been allowed to begin submitting their certificates from October 1.

Pensioners can submit their life certificates physically by visiting the bank branch responsible for disbursing their pension.

They can submit them digitally through the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ facility using Aadhaar-based authentication and face authentication technology.

PNB to Charge Fees on Utility Bill Payments

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced a one per cent charge on utility bill

The charge will be applied on payments exceeding Rs 50,000 made through its credit cards, effective from today.

The fee will be capped at Rs 2,000 per transaction.

Earlier, PNB did not levy any charges on utility bill payments made using its credit cards.

Electricity, telephone, internet and water bills, among others, fall under the utility bill category.

Direct Plans to Become the Default Option for Mutual Funds

From today, direct plans will be the default option on the digital platforms of asset management companies (AMCs) for mutual fund investments. According to SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, investors opting for regular plans will first be informed about their higher expense ratios.

Opportunity to Withdraw Money from Sovereign Gold Bonds

In November, investors in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) will get an opportunity to opt for premature redemption of bonds from four different series.

The scheduled redemption dates are as follows:

– 2020-21 Series VII: November 2

– 2020-21 Series VIII: November 18

– 2020-21 Series II: November 19

– 2021-22 Series I: November 25

Investors holding these bonds will be able to withdraw their investments before the completion of the full maturity period on the respective dates.

Prices of 137 Cancer Medicines to Come Down from November 9

The government has recently capped the trade margin on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines at 30 per cent. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) expects the decision to bring down the retail prices of these medicines by up to 70 per cent, based on the existing price structure.

The revised prices will come into effect from November 9.