GST Rate Revision Latest Update: After the 47th GST Council meet, the Central government has decided to revise the Goods and Services Tax on a number of essential items and services. As per the decision of the GST Council, the prices of certain essential items are going to increase from next Monday and you may have to shell out more from your pocket. On the other side, the prices of certain other items are also going to come down as well from the same day.

Check the list of items and services that will be costlier or cheaper from next week:

Here’s what will be costlier?

As per the decision of the GST Council, the pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail pack in terms of Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and butter milk will attract a GST at a rate of 5 per cent from July 18. Earlier, these items were exempt from the ambit of GST.

From next week, 18 per cent GST will be imposed on fee charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

Moreover, the hospital room rents (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5000 per day per patient will be taxed.

Apart from this the maps and charts will be charged with GST at a rate of 12 per cent from July 18.

The move will impact the consumers the most as the prices of LED Lights, fixtures, LED Lamps will see a price hike as the GST council has recommended a correction in the inverted duty structure from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

More commonly used by consumers, the knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers have been placed under the 18 per cent GST slab.

Here’s what will be cheaper from next week: