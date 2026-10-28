New GST registration rules from November 1: Check documents, deadlines and key changes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the rules governing GST registration and notices issued in GST-related cases are set to change from November 1. As per the new rules, businesses operating from co-working spaces will also be able to obtain GST registration by providing the address of the co-working space. The businesses will have to upload a copy of their co-working space membership agreement.
The document must clearly specify the location of the co-working space and the particular desk allotted to the business for carrying out its operations.
On October 8, the GST Council decided to simplify the GST registration process significantly. The indirect tax department then issued a circular to implement the decision. Circulars covering seven other rules have also been issued, and all these rules are scheduled to come into effect on November 1.
The new measures include simplified GST registration, changes to the fee deposit requirements for appeals, clearer reasons for issuing notices, easier refund procedures, and the requirement for clear evidence before alleging fraud. Decisions taken by the GST Council that require amendments to the GST law will be implemented from April 1 next year.
At present, GST officials sometimes issue fraud notices to businesses over outstanding GST dues. From November 1, officials will no longer be able to do so without supporting evidence. They will have to provide evidence along with the notice explaining what fraud the business is alleged to have committed in relation to GST.
Outstanding GST dues do not, by themselves, amount to fraud. Before issuing such a notice, the officer will have to obtain approval from a senior official.
Any notice issued must clearly state the complete facts of the case. Currently, officials use a standard notice format with largely uniform language. Under the new rules, notices will have to provide detailed facts, including the outstanding dues for each financial year.
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