New GST registration rules from November 1: Check documents, deadlines and key changes

In a circular dated 26 October 2026, the tax authority clarified the documents required for GST registration, the circumstances in which officers can seek additional information and the timelines for processing applications.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the rules governing GST registration and notices issued in GST-related cases are set to change from November 1. As per the new rules, businesses operating from co-working spaces will also be able to obtain GST registration by providing the address of the co-working space. The businesses will have to upload a copy of their co-working space membership agreement.

The document must clearly specify the location of the co-working space and the particular desk allotted to the business for carrying out its operations.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the new rules, if an applicant obtains GST registration using Aadhaar-based authentication, officials will not conduct a physical verification of the address.

Such verification will be carried out only if there is suspicion of fraud or other serious irregularities.

If the property at the address provided for registration belongs to an ancestor who is now deceased, the applicant will have to submit the ancestor’s death certificate.

To establish the address clearly, applicants will also have to attach documents such as electricity bills and house tax receipts.

Department officials will not be permitted to seek any additional documents.

Applicants can access all relevant information about the new rules on the GST Network (GSTN) portal before submitting their registration applications.

On October 8, the GST Council decided to simplify the GST registration process significantly. The indirect tax department then issued a circular to implement the decision. Circulars covering seven other rules have also been issued, and all these rules are scheduled to come into effect on November 1.

Evidence Now Mandatory for GST Fraud Notices

The new measures include simplified GST registration, changes to the fee deposit requirements for appeals, clearer reasons for issuing notices, easier refund procedures, and the requirement for clear evidence before alleging fraud. Decisions taken by the GST Council that require amendments to the GST law will be implemented from April 1 next year.

At present, GST officials sometimes issue fraud notices to businesses over outstanding GST dues. From November 1, officials will no longer be able to do so without supporting evidence. They will have to provide evidence along with the notice explaining what fraud the business is alleged to have committed in relation to GST.

Outstanding GST dues do not, by themselves, amount to fraud. Before issuing such a notice, the officer will have to obtain approval from a senior official.

Any notice issued must clearly state the complete facts of the case. Currently, officials use a standard notice format with largely uniform language. Under the new rules, notices will have to provide detailed facts, including the outstanding dues for each financial year.