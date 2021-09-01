New Delhi: India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection remained above the psychological mark of Rs 1 lakh crore for the second consecutive month, clocking Rs 1,12,020 crore in August 2021, as economic activity has picked up pace post the second wave of pandemic.Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli to Achieve Fifth Position, Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot

Though the GST revenues during August 2021 are a tad lower than the over Rs 1.16 lakh crore collections recorded in the previous month of July, it had maintained pace after the fall witnessed in June when collections fell to Rs 92,849 crore after a record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore collection made in April and another over Rs 1 lakh collection in May. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 8 Latest Updates: Medal Contenders Amit Kumar, Dharambir in Action in Men's Club Throw Final

GST Payment In India