New Delhi: The Goods and services tax (GST) collections have touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April as the country witnessed an improvement in economic activities, informed the Finance Ministry said on Sunday. The GST revenues touched the highest ever level of about Rs 1.68 lakh crore, up 20 per cent from the year-ago period, on improved compliance. In April 2022, 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed. April's gross GST collection is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1.42 lakh crore recorded in March.

The gross GST revenue collected in April is Rs 1,67,540 crore, of which CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said.

"Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2022 was 7.7 crore, which is 13 per cent higher than 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2022, which reflects the recovery of business activity at a faster pace," the release stated.

In a statement, the ministry said that there is a “clear improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and strict enforcement action was taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence”.