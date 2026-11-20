GTA 6 creates history: Becomes biggest entertainment launch ever; Sells 24.58 million copies, earns Rs 21,000 cr in one day

GTA 6 has reportedly generated around Rs 21,952 crore in revenue within 24 hours of its launch, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history. According to Sensor Tower estimates, the game has sold 24.58 million copies, with PlayStation accounting for 75% of sales.

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Rockstar Games’ much-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has created history within hours of its release. The game reportedly generated more than USD 2.36 billion (around Rs 21,952 crore) in revenue in less than 24 hours after its worldwide launch on Thursday, November 19. According to estimates by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has sold around 24.58 million copies so far. Nearly 75 per cent of these sales came from PlayStation users, while the remaining copies were sold through Xbox.

The figures were reported by Deadline, which cited Sensor Tower’s estimates. However, Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have not officially confirmed the total number of copies sold or the revenue generated.

The game has already attracted massive attention from players across the world. Its launch has also put it on track to become one of the biggest commercial successes in the history of the entertainment industry.

GTA 6 crosses USD 2 billion in pre-orders

GTA 6 had already created a record even before its official release. According to Karl Kontus, Senior Vice President of Video Game Insights at Sensor Tower, the game generated more than USD 2 billion in pre-order revenue by launch day. He said the game became the best-selling title of 2026 based on pre-orders alone.

The strong demand shows how much excitement had built up around the sixth instalment of the popular Grand Theft Auto series. Players had been waiting for the game for more than a decade after the release of GTA 5 in 2013.

Sensor Tower’s estimates include pre-orders and digital purchases made through console stores. Therefore, the USD 2.36 billion figure represents the estimated total revenue by launch day, rather than money earned only after the game became available.

GTA 6 breaks records set by GTA 5 and Avengers: Endgame

The success of GTA 6 becomes even more impressive when compared with other major entertainment releases. Its predecessor, GTA 5, took three days to generate $1 billion in sales after its launch in September 2013. In comparison, GTA 6 crossed the estimated $2 billion mark within its first 24 hours.

The game has also surpassed the opening performance of several major film releases. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, for example, took five days to cross the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office in 2019.

According to Reuters, Sensor Tower’s latest estimate of 24.58 million copies puts GTA 6’s launch-day revenue at nearly three times the approximately USD 800 million generated by GTA 5 on its first day.

These figures highlight the growing commercial power of the global video game industry, where major releases can attract audiences and generate revenue on a scale comparable to blockbuster films.

Why was GTA 6 delayed twice?

GTA 6 was initially expected to arrive in late 2025. However, Rockstar Games delayed its release twice before confirming November 19, 2026, as the final launch date. The company said it needed additional time to improve the game and deliver the level of quality expected by players.

The development of GTA 6 has reportedly cost at least USD 1 billion, making it one of the most expensive video games ever produced. However, the exact development budget has not been officially disclosed.

The long development period and repeated delays increased expectations among fans, who had been following every trailer, announcement and update from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 story, characters and location

GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. Its main location, Vice City, is based on Miami and brings back a familiar setting from an earlier Grand Theft Auto game. The story follows two main characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are involved in a criminal world filled with robberies, dangerous deals and unexpected situations.

The pair are presented as partners who must depend on each other as they become involved in a larger criminal conspiracy across Leonida. Their relationship has drawn comparisons with the real-life American criminal couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Rockstar has also focused on creating a detailed open world, with different locations, activities and characters for players to explore.

GTA 6 receives positive reviews from critics

The game has received strong reviews from critics and gaming publications ahead of its launch. Several reviewers have praised its detailed surroundings, storytelling, character development and gameplay.

According to review coverage by Reuters and other gaming publications, critics have particularly highlighted the relationship between Jason and Lucia and the level of detail in the fictional state of Leonida.

Some reviewers have also pointed out areas that could be improved, including certain controls and combat features. However, the overall response has been highly positive.

GTA 6 is currently available worldwide for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date.

With millions of players already purchasing the game and strong demand continuing after its launch, GTA 6 is expected to remain one of the biggest talking points in the gaming industry in the coming months.