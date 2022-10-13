New Delhi: The government of India is mulling to increase the guarantee limit for education loans from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the Indian Express has reported. This move can be seen as an attempt to bolster the push for Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to increase disbursements even amid complaints of delays in sanction and rejection of loan applications.Also Read - Education Loan: Hurry! SBI Is Offering These Concessions in State Bank of India Education Loan Interest Rates

WHAT IS A CREDIT GUARANTEE FUND?

At present, the education loan in India is backed up to Rs 7.5 lakh by a credit guarantee fund; that is, banks don't have to seek any collateral for loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

According to the IE report, the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry has initiated consultations with Ministry of Education on hiking the guarantee limit by 33 per cent, up to Rs 10 lakh.

“The Department of Financial Services is in favour of increasing the collateral-free limit for education loans and talks are on with the Education Ministry to agree on an increase, which could either be Rs 10 lakh or higher,” IE quoted official sources.

If this move is implemented, then the credit guarantee for education loans across the country would be uniform, similar to that of Delhi and West Bengal, where state governments offer additional cover to increase the total guarantee to Rs 10 lakh.

The Department of Financial Services had called for a meeting with 12 government-owned banks on August 25 to discuss loan disbursal targets, said the IE report. The report adds that a bank representative in the aforesaid meeting had asked the department to ensure uniformity in guarantee in education loans.