Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday signed pacts worth Rs 780 crore with industrial houses at an investors meet in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, officials said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has evolved a single-window mechanism for entrepreneurs and invited them to come and invest in the state.

Thakur said: “The state is organizing its maiden Global Investor’s Summit in Dharamshala on November 2019.”

While Abellon Clean Energy MD and CEO Aditya Handa expressed his desire to start a waste energy unit in the state, Ambuja Export Private Ltd has shown interest in setting up a food processing unit, and EssAct a wellness centre, an official told IANS.

Handa said that the state has signed a memorandum of understandings of Rs 780 crore with various industrial houses, including for Rs 360 crore with Centaur Energy, Rs 110 crore with Ultracab (India), Rs 100 crore with Gujarat Ambuja Export Ltd and Rs 100 crore with the Creative Choice Group.