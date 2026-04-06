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Gujarat and Maharashtra alone account for more than 80 percent of countrys PNG connections; Check here which states make the Top 10 list

Gujarat and Maharashtra alone account for more than 80 percent of country’s PNG connections; Check here which states make the Top 10 list

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu and Kerala do not feature among the top 10 states with the highest number of PNG connections.

The government claims that approximately 800,000 new PNG connections have been issued over the past month.

New Delhi: India is currently facing a shortage of LPG due to the conflict in Iran. In light of this, the government has urged citizens to switch to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). Several measures have recently been implemented to facilitate this transition. According to data dated January 31, 2026, there were 16 million (1.6 crore) PNG connections across the country. Of these, half are concentrated solely in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu and Kerala do not feature among the top 10 states with the highest number of PNG connections. The government claims that approximately 800,000 new PNG connections have been issued over the past month.

PPAC Data

According to data from the PPAC (Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell), Maharashtra has 4.34 million PNG connections. This accounts for approximately 26 percent of the total PNG connections nationwide. Gujarat ranks second on this list with 3.78 million connections. Uttar Pradesh—the country’s most populous state—ranks third on the list with 2.12 million PNG connections. It is followed by Delhi (1.87 million), Karnataka (560,000), Haryana (560,000), Rajasthan (470,000), Madhya Pradesh (320,000), Andhra Pradesh (290,000), and Bihar (270,000).

800,000 New Connections

Meanwhile, the government reports that 800,000 new PNG consumers have been added over the last month, while more than 16,000 LPG connections have been surrendered. The government had previously announced that individuals with access to PNG facilities would no longer be eligible to receive LPG cylinders. The government asserts that the country maintains adequate reserves of crude oil and petroleum products. Since March 23, state-owned oil companies have sold 660,000 ‘Chhotu’ cylinders (small-sized LPG cylinders).

CNG vs. PNG

PNG stands for Piped Natural Gas; it is delivered directly to your kitchen via underground pipelines. It is extracted naturally from gas fields and arrives in India in the form of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). On the other hand, LPG is extracted by refining crude oil, filled into cylinders, and delivered to your doorstep. Currently, there are 16.2 million PNG consumers in the country, whereas the number of LPG consumers exceeds 332 million.

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In terms of LPG imports, India is heavily dependent on Middle Eastern nations, with the majority of its supply originating from the Strait of Hormuz. This is not the case with PNG. India imports 25 to 26 million tonnes of LNG annually. According to the PPAC, half of India’s natural gas demand is met through imports.

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