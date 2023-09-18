Home

Gujarat Rains: Western Railways Cancels These Trains Due to Heavy Rains, Check Full List Here

Gujarat Rains: At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, the Western Railway said.

The Western Railways in another tweet said it was informed that the helpline Numbers have been set up to assist passengers in getting train-related information.

Ahmedabad: Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route has been suspended for nearly 11 hours since Sunday night as the Narmada River is flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat. Moreover, the Western Railway said it has cancelled several trains due to the rising water level between Bharuch and Ankleshwar of Vadodara Division.

“Due to water level being above danger mark on bridge no 502 between Bharuch & Ankleshwar of Vadodara Division, following trains of 18/09 i.e. today is cancelled,” the Western railways said.

Check List of Cancelled Trains

20901 Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Exp

20902 Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Exp

12009 Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp

12010 Ahmedabad- Mumbai Shatabdi Exp

19015 Dadar – Poarbandar Saurashtra Exp

12934 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Karnavati Exp

12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai AC Double Dekar Exp

82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express

22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Gujarat Superfast Exp

12933 Mumbai -Ahmedabad Kanvati Exp

12931 Mumbai-Ahmedabad AC Double Deker Exp

82901 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas exp

12471 Bandra Terminus-Sri Mara Vaishnodevi Katra Swaraj Exp

12925 Bandra T -Amritsar Paschim Exp

09172 Bharuch -Surat MEMU Spl”

After heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada, eight trains that connect Vadodara to Ekta Nagar, the site of the Statue of Unity, were canceled for a day. Apart from this, three trains were cancelled indefinitely.

The train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at brigade no.

At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, the Western Railway said.

