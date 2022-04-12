Surat: The managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday said that the trial run for the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor will begin in the year 2026 and services for people will be rolled out by 2027. Giving details to news agency ANI, SC Agnihotri, Managing Director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), further said escalated costs of the project, missed deadlines due to land acquisition and COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues will be discussed with the Japanese government to figure out the solutions.Also Read - Gujarat Cop Caught on Camera Slapping Child Repeatedly in Marketplace, Suspended

He said this while addressing a joint press conference over the status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

In Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100 per cent of civil contracts for the construction of the entire route 352 km have been awarded to Indian contractors. There will be eight stations in Gujarat– Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Surat station will be one of the largest stations in the High-Speed Rail Project with a built-up area of 48,234 Sqm. Surat is famous for its diamond industry, hence, the interiors of the station will represent the diamond facets.

He said that the Surat station will be completed by 2023 and it will be the first station of the project to get ready.

Saying that the project has generated 1.20 lakh direct and indirect jobs, he said the project has provided 20,000 direct employment and around one lakh indirect jobs in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)