Home

Business

Gujarat Tool Room Announces Strong Q3 Results | Check Share Price Movement

Gujarat Tool Room Announces Strong Q3 Results | Check Share Price Movement

Gujarat Tool Room shares have given investors a return of 6834% in 3 years and 10,948% from a level of 48 paise in 5 years.

Share Market News: The stock market was trading slightly higher on Thursday afternoon. The BSE Sensex was down 6 points at 71,813 at 12:55 pm, while the Nifty was up 21 points at 21,861. In a volatile session, Gujarat Tool Room shares were trading up 2% at Rs 52.70, up Rs 1.

Trending Now

Gujarat Tool Room shares, with a market cap of around Rs 292 crore, have given investors a return of 11% in the last one week, 27% in 3 months and 383% in 1 year. Gujarat Tool Room shares have given investors a return of 6834% in 3 years and 10,948% from a level of 48 paise in 5 years.

You may like to read

Gujarat Tool Room has informed the stock market that it has released the results for the December quarter of the current financial year. The financial performance of Gujarat Tool Room company in the December quarter has been excellent. The company’s sales have declined slightly compared to the previous quarter and stood at Rs 131 crore.

Gujarat Tool Room’s operating profit has increased to Rs 16 crore. The company’s net profit has reached Rs 14 crore in the December quarter of the current financial year. Many stock market experts say that Gujarat Tool Room shares can touch target prices of Rs 110 and Rs 133.

Gujarat Tool Room has diversified its operations politically in the last few years. Instead of relying entirely on one market for operations, the company is expanding its operations into new markets.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.