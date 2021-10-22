New Delhi: Pigment blue manufacturers in Gujarat have been forced to slash production causing much difficulties for paint manufacturers across the world, according to a report in Times Of India. The development has come as raw material cost has gone and there are capital constraints, the TOI report says.Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Should You Buy It Or Not? Watch This Review Video To Find Out

Notably, pigments produced in Gujarat are supplied to premium car manufacturers BMW and Ferrari. Apart from this, around 59 per cent of global supply of blue pigment is from Gujarat only. This is a reason why major paint manufacturers across the world are facing difficulties, the TOI report says.

Small and large pigment manufacturers in the state have cut down pigment production by 25 to 50 per cent, the TOI report says.

Raw materials such as cuprous chloride, anhydride, and urea have witnessed a rise in cost. These are essentials to manufacture Copper phthalocyanine Blue crude, an important ingredient of pigment blue. The rise in raw material cost has pushed the price of Copper phthalocyanine Blue to Rs 380 per kg from Rs 250 per kg, the TOI report says.

Gujarat houses around 150 pigments units in Ahmedabad, Vapi, Dahej, and Ankleshwar. These units account for 70 per cent of pigment production in India, the TOI report.

Apart from the paint industry, blue pigment is used in textile, plastics and ink industries, the TOI report says.

Meanwhile, the paint industry in India is expected to clock a revenue growth of around 12 per cent, helped by improving consumer sentiment and economic recovery, PTI reported quoting a report from rating agency Crisil.

The decorative and industrial segments of the domestic paints industry would regain the ground lost amid the second wave of the pandemic in the first quarter and strong balance sheets would keep credit profiles of the players stable, the PTI report said.

However, the report also warns high crude prices would soften the margins of the industry players, as per the PTI report.